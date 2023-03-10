DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023 / 11:07 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: A00100146726

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 28 February 2023 were as follows:

NAV per Share, cum income: 178.10p NAV per Share, ex income: 176.66p

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

10 March 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NSI Sequence No.: 229119 EQS News ID: 1579979 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2023 06:07 ET (11:07 GMT)