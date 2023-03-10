Anzeige
WKN: A0ESW4 ISIN: GB0002631041 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.03.2023 | 12:40
New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023 / 11:07 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: A00100146726

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 28 February 2023 were as follows: 

NAV per Share, cum income: 178.10p 
NAV per Share, ex income:  176.66p

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

10 March 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NSI 
Sequence No.:  229119 
EQS News ID:  1579979 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2023 06:07 ET (11:07 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
