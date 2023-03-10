WAV LLC: Technology Distributors WAV and MBSI WAV Announce Distribution Agreements With Siklu

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / WAV and MBSI WAV, full-service distributors of LTE, wireless broadband, fiber, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment, and Siklu, the manufacturer of carrier-grade, multi-gigabit wireless fiber products that enable high-speed connectivity in smart city, municipal and urban environments, have announced distribution agreements to offer Siklu's portfolio of products through their channels across North America.





With this agreement, WAV and MBSI WAV will provide pre-sales engineering, stocking, network design and post-sales services for Siklu's solutions operating in the 60/70 and 80GHz bands to enable Service Providers to offer a scalable and very cost-effective solution to extend Gigabit services in various applications, including residential connectivity, video security, and more.

Adding Siklu's backhaul solutions to WAV and MBSI WAV's portfolio of products will enable their customers to increase ROI, get the fastest time to revenues and rapidly increase their market share at a fraction of the cost to trench and install fiber. Siklu delivers award-winning solutions that feature a small form factor for ease of deployment, highest MTBF, and the longest range amongst other 60/70 and 80GHz solutions with an exceptional range of frequency support in each product.

"WAV and MBSI WAV are excited to offer Siklu's backhaul solutions to our valued partners in the United States, Canada and Caribbean," said Norm Dumbroff, WAV's Chief Executive Officer and MBSI WAV's President. "The ability to offer fiber-like speeds over wireless is critical for any network as we continue to bridge the digital divide. Siklu rounds out our portfolio of backhaul solutions our customers require to deliver connectivity in the vertical markets they serve."

"We are excited to partner with WAV and MBSI WAV as their deep experience in smart city, service provider and MDU environments will benefit our joint customers in North America," said Alex Doorduyn, Vice President and General Manager Americas for Siklu. "These partnerships will enable service providers to leap forward with a competitive edge and provide their subscribers with the best-of-breed internet services they demand quickly, cost-effectively and without construction disruption."

About WAV and MBSI WAV

WAV and MBSI WAV are full-service distributors of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, and Medicine Hat, AB, WAV and MBSI WAV provide its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community, including (but not limited to): technical support, RF predictive analysis, FCC coordination, installation & diagnostics. "We Make the Internet Work". For more information on WAV, call (800) 678-2419 or visit: www.wavonline.com. For more information on MBSI WAV call (866) 597-6274 or visit: www.mbsiwav.com

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacities such as video security, Wi-Fi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com

