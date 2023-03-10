DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (C)
DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.8492
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 158247
CODE: BRZ LN
ISIN: LU1437024992
