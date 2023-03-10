DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (ANRJ LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 349.2718

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 106167

CODE: ANRJ LN

ISIN: FR0010930644

