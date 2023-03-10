DJ Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

10 March 2023

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of the following transactions in relation to a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Shares").

On 9 March 2023, Shares awarded to Karim Bitar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer on 6 March 2020 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan vested, resulting in Karim receiving 59,055 Shares.

On the same date, 27,833 of these Shares were sold automatically on Karim's behalf to satisfy income tax and national insurance liabilities arising in connection with the vesting of this award.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Karim Bitar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Plc a) Identification code GB00BD3VFW73 Vesting of the share award under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan, granted on 6 March 2020. b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 59,055 N/A Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-09 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Karim Bitar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc instrument a) Identification code GB00BD3VFW73 Sale of shares arising from the vesting of the share b) Nature of the transaction award under the Deferred Bonus Plan, to meet income tax and social security liabilities due on vesting. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2.2076 27,833 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-09 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919

Cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

