Freitag, 10.03.2023
WKN: A2AUD3 ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 Ticker-Symbol: 2CV 
Tradegate
10.03.23
12:25 Uhr
2,460 Euro
-0,040
-1,60 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4202,48014:02
2,4402,46014:00
Dow Jones News
10.03.2023 | 13:16
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 10-March-2023 / 11:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 March 2023

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of the following transactions in relation to a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Shares").

On 9 March 2023, Shares awarded to Karim Bitar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer on 6 March 2020 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan vested, resulting in Karim receiving 59,055 Shares.

On the same date, 27,833 of these Shares were sold automatically on Karim's behalf to satisfy income tax and national insurance liabilities arising in connection with the vesting of this award.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Karim Bitar 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                        Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                             213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Plc 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00BD3VFW73 
                                     Vesting of the share award under the 
                                     Company's Deferred Bonus Plan, granted on 6 
                                     March 2020. 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                      Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                                      59,055 
                                       N/A 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume                     N/A 
       - Price                           N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2023-03-09 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                         Karim Bitar 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                     Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                         Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                         213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of   Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                  GB00BD3VFW73 
                                  Sale of shares arising from the vesting of the share 
b)      Nature of the transaction              award under the Deferred Bonus Plan, to meet income 
                                  tax and social security liabilities due on vesting. 
                                  Price(s)                 Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  2.2076                  27,833 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume                 N/A 
       - Price                       N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction               2023-03-09 
f)      Place of the transaction               London Stock Exchange

Enquiries

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919

Cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CTEC 
LEI Code:    213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  229120 
EQS News ID:  1579993 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579993&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2023 06:45 ET (11:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
