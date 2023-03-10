

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is up over 18% at $2.53. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) is up over 18% at $2.04. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) is up over 15% at $16.20. SOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR) is up over 12% at $2.15. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU) is up over 11% at $6.15. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is up over 8% at $3.08. Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is up over 6% at $5.38. Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) is up over 5% at $9.70. Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is up over 5% at $7.86.



In the Red



SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is down over 43% at $59.50. DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is down over 11% at $56.94. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) is down over 10% at $5.25. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is down over 10% at $3.68. NantHealth, Inc. (NH) is down over 9% at $2.45. OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) is down over 9% at $2.32. RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is down over 8% at $2.00. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is down over 5% at $10.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is down over 5% at $6.77.



