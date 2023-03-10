BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand" or the "Company"), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

" 2022 was a strong year and continued to demonstrate the execution of our strategy. We advanced our investment portfolio composition towards more debt instruments with the addition of four interest yielding investments over the past year. In total, our debt portfolio now makes up more than half of our total portfolio mix at 56% compared with 46% at the end of 2021," commented Daniel P. Penberthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand. " Equally important has been our focus on expense management, which translated into strong net investment income growth for the year and enabled us to increase our return to shareholders. During 2022, we paid total dividends of $0.83 per share, which represented an increase of nearly 90% over our 2021 distributions. This included raising our regular quarterly cash dividend by 33%, or $0.05 per share, to $0.20 per share in the fourth quarter.

" With the support of our strong liquidity position, we believe we can continue to execute our strategy to grow our portfolio, drive investment income and support a growing dividend."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total investment income grew $496,000, or 40%, to $1.7 million primarily due to increased interest income from portfolio companies and higher portfolio dividend income.

Total expenses were $371,000 compared with $923,000 in the prior-year period. The decrease reflects lower interest expense and a credit of accrued capital gain incentive fees of $168,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $86,000 of expense for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding capital gains incentive fees, adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, were $539,000, down $298,000, or 36%, from the prior-year period. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted expenses.

Net investment income was $1.2 million, or $0.48 per share, compared with $320,000, or

$0.12 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net investment income per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the capital gains incentive fee accrual, was $0.41 per share, up from $0.16 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.

2022 Highlights

Total investment income of $5.8 million increased $1.7 million or 41%.

Total expenses were $1.1 million compared with $6.7 million in the prior year. The decrease was largely due to the accrual of $4.2 million of capital gains incentive fees during 2021 compared with a reversal of $1.0 million in accrual of fees during the current year. Also reflected was lower interest expense of $547,000 given the Company's SBA indebtedness was paid off in full in November 2021.

Excluding the capital gains incentive fee accrual, adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased $302,000, or 12%, to $2.2 million. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted expenses.

Net investment income per share was $1.72 for the year compared with net investment loss of $1.01 per share in the prior year. Excluding the capital gains incentive fee accrual, adjusted net investment income per share was $1.31 for 2022 compared with $0.62 for 2021. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.

Net assets at December 31, 2022 were $57.7 million, down 5% from year-end 2021, which reflected new and follow on investments offset by fair market value changes across a number of portfolio companies during the year.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2022, Rand's portfolio included investments with a fair value of $61.5 million across 29 portfolio businesses. This was up $1.8 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2022, which reflected new and follow on investments partially offset by valuation adjustments to several portfolio companies. At December 31, 2022, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 56% in debt investments, 34% in equity investments in private companies, and 10% in publicly traded equities consisting of other BDCs and ACV Auctions. The annualized weighted average yield of debt investments was 12.6%.

Fourth quarter 2022:

Funded $3.1 million to Food Service Supply (FSS), consisting of $2.5 million of senior subordinated debt and $600,000 of preferred equity. FSS provides design, distribution and installation services for commercial kitchens, renovations and new builds.

Follow on debt investment of $590,000 in SciAps, Inc., an instrumentation company specializing in portable analytical instruments to identify compounds, minerals and elements. Rand's total debt and equity investment in SciAps had a fair value of $5.2 million at year-end.

Follow on equity investment of $194,000 in Seybert's Billiards Corporation, a billiard supply company. Rand's total debt and equity investment in Seybert's had a fair value of $5.9 million at year-end.



Full year 2022:

Invested a total of $7.0 million across seven transactions, which largely consisted of interest yielding assets

Sold BDC and ACV Auctions public securities for $2.0 million in gains

Received $1.6 million from repaid loans

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash at year-end was $1.4 million compared with $834,000 at the end of 2021. The Company held approximately $3.9 million in publicly traded equities of other BDCs and $2.5 million of ACV Auctions shares, all of which are available for future liquidity requirements including dividends and portfolio investments.

At December 31, 2022, Rand had outstanding borrowings of $2.6 million on its existing $25.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

The Company did not repurchase any outstanding common stock during 2022.

Dividends

On December 6, 2022, the Board declared an aggregate of $0.38 per share cash dividend distribution, which was paid during the fourth quarter, to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022. The dividends consisted of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, which was an increase of $0.05, or 33%, and a supplemental dividend of $0.18 per share.

During 2022, Rand paid a total of $2.1 million in dividends, which included the four regular quarterly dividends, and the year-end 2022 supplemental dividend.

On February 28, 2023, Rand declared its regular quarterly cash dividend distribution of $0.20 per share. The cash dividend will be distributed on or about March 27, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally managed business development company (BDC). The Company's investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company's investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company's website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the strategy of the Company and its outlook; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (2) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; and (3) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Rand 's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Rand's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as Rand's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by applicable law, Rand assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Audited) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost of $4,660,017 and $0, respectively) $ 3,536,207 $ - Affiliate investments (cost of $30,204,160 and $27,357,797, respectively) 38,241,589 30,279,873 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $20,852,060 and $25,012,871, respectively) 19,726,463 33,788,589 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $55,716,237 and $52,370,668, respectively) 61,504,259 64,068,462 Cash 1,368,996 833,875 Interest receivable 208,338 128,047 Prepaid income taxes 76,396 252,010 Deferred tax asset 28,160 181,003 Other assets 295,043 181,457 Total assets $ 63,481,192 $ 65,644,854 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (NET ASSETS) Liabilities: Due to investment adviser $ 562,221 $ 891,102 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 66,680 51,689 Line of credit 2,550,000 - Capital gains incentive fees 2,167,000 3,547,760 Deferred revenue 413,971 408,887 Total liabilities 5,759,872 4,899,438 Stockholders' equity (net assets): Common stock, $0.10 par; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued: 2,648,916; shares outstanding: 2,581,021 264,892 264,892 Capital in excess of par value 51,464,267 51,679,809 Treasury stock, at cost: 67,895 shares (1,566,605 ) (1,566,605 ) Total distributable earnings 7,558,766 10,367,320 Total stockholders' equity (net assets) (per share - 2022: $22.36, 2021: $23.54) 57,721,320 60,745,416 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (net assets) $ 63,481,192 $ 65,644,854

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Audited) For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Control investments $ 154,647 $ 11,303 $ 279,055 $ 23,068 Affiliate investments 599,931 517,539 2,366,955 1,541,507 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 381,248 378,043 1,506,792 1,453,059 Total interest from portfolio companies 1,135,826 906,885 4,152,802 3,017,634 Interest from other investments: Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 82 533 131 13,876 Total interest from other investments 82 533 131 13,876 Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 422,200 145,589 974,669 354,536 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 122,965 128,965 481,665 533,643 Total dividend and other investment income 545,165 274,554 1,456,334 888,179 Fee income: Control investments 3,900 - 7,800 - Affiliate investments 20,371 36,912 92,531 114,697 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 27,642 17,647 55,583 41,917 Total fee income 51,913 54,559 155,914 156,614 Total investment income 1,732,986 1,236,531 5,765,181 4,076,303 Expenses: Base management fee 230,454 238,904 927,226 858,144 Capital gains incentive fees (168,000 ) 86,000 (1,048,760 ) 4,200,000 Professional fees 160,657 200,195 729,967 578,577 Shareholders and office operating 41,756 38,878 205,083 223,381 Directors' fees 50,050 39,050 187,833 153,500 Interest expense 43,918 304,700 69,960 617,270 Insurance 11,238 9,698 43,026 38,635 Corporate development - 4,372 3,753 14,702 Other operating 1,017 998 1,141 1,106 Bad debt recovery - - - (15,000 ) Total expenses 371,090 922,795 1,119,229 6,670,315 Net investment income (loss) before income taxes 1,361,896 313,736 4,645,952 (2,594,012 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 131,792 (6,119 ) 215,542 10,896 Net investment income (loss) 1,230,104 319,855 4,430,410 (2,604,908 ) Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments: Control investments - (308,676 ) - (308,676 ) Affiliate investments - 57,215 167,159 192,645 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 14,902 1,342,349 538,334 5,936,385 Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments 14,902 1,090,888 705,493 5,820,354 Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments: Control investments (748,810 ) 1,151,021 (748,810 ) 1,151,021 Affiliate investments 4,692,512 (233,249 ) 4,740,353 3,414,050 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (4,760,553 ) (1,597,207 ) (9,901,315 ) 7,804,535 Change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation before income taxes (816,851 ) (679,435 ) (5,909,772 ) 12,369,606 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 107,980 (213,327 ) 107,980 (212,376 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments (924,831 ) (466,108 ) (6,017,752 ) 12,581,982 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (909,929 ) 624,780 (5,312,259 ) 18,402,336 Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations $ 320,175 $ 944,635 $ (881,849 ) $ 15,797,428 Weighted average shares outstanding 2,581,021 2,581,021 2,581,021 2,581,707 Basic and diluted net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations per share $ 0.12 $ 0.37 $ (0.34 ) $ 6.12

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets For The Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Audited) 2022 2021 Net assets at beginning of year $ 60,745,416 $ 46,104,830 Net investment income (loss) 4,430,410 (2,604,908 ) Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments 705,493 5,820,354 Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments (6,017,752 ) 12,581,982 Net (decrease) increase in net assets from operations (881,849 ) 15,797,428 Declaration of dividends (2,142,247 ) (1,136,071 ) Purchase of treasury shares - (20,771 ) Net assets at end of year $ 57,721,320 $ 60,745,416

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Expenses to Non-GAAP Adjusted Expenses

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting total expenses, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") financial measure, Rand presents adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted expenses is defined as GAAP total expenses removing the effect of any (credits)/expenses for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP total expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that adjusted expenses provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended

December 31,

2022 Three months

ended

December 31,

2021 Year

ended December 31,

2022 Year

ended December 31,

2021 Total expenses $ 371,090 $ 922,795 $ 1,119,229 $ 6,670,315 Exclude (credits)/expenses for capital gains incentive fees (168,000 ) 86,000 (1,048,760 ) 4,200,000 Adjusted expenses $ 539,090 $ 836,795 $ 2,167,989 $ 2,470,315

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share to

Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting Net Investment Income per Share, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") financial measure, the Company presents Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share is defined as GAAP Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share removing the effect of any (credits)/expenses for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended

December 31,

2022 Three months

ended

December 31,

2021 Year

ended

December 31,

2022 Year

ended

December 31,

2021 Net Investment Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.48 $ 0.12 $ 1.72 $ (1.01 ) Exclude (credits)/expenses for capital gains incentive fees per share (0.07 ) 0.04 (0.41 ) 1.63 Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share $ 0.41 $ 0.16 $ 1.31 $ 0.62

