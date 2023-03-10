KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended January 28, 2023 was $87.8 million, or $1.78 per share ($1.76 per share on a diluted basis). Net income for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 was $254.6 million, or $5.17 per share ($5.13 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended January 28, 2023 increased 5.5 percent to $401.8 million from net sales of $380.9 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended January 29, 2022. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended January 28, 2023 increased 4.6 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended January 29, 2022. Online sales increased 2.3 percent to $74.8 million for the 13-week period ended January 28, 2023, compared to net sales of $73.1 million for the 13-week period ended January 29, 2022.

Net sales for the 52-week fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 increased 3.9 percent to $1.345 billion from net sales of $1.295 billion for the 52-week fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. Comparable store net sales for the 52-week period ended January 28, 2023 increased 3.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 52-week period ended January 29, 2022. Online sales increased 4.3 percent to $230.4 million for the 52-week period ended January 28, 2023, compared to net sales of $220.8 million for the 52-week period ended January 29, 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $87.8 million, or $1.78 per share ($1.76 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $83.9 million, or $1.71 per share ($1.69 per share on a diluted basis) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 was $254.6 million, or $5.17 per share ($5.13 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $254.8 million, or $5.20 per share ($5.16 per share on a diluted basis) for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022.

Management will hold a live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. EST today to discuss results for the quarter. To register for the live event, please visit https://buckle.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MIZ0HR0LTMqjX3Svcsqi0g. A replay of the event can be accessed through Buckle's investor relations website at https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 439 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal year, it operated 441 stores in 42 states compared with 440 stores in 42 states at the end of fiscal 2021.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Note: News releases and other information on The Buckle, Inc. can be accessed at www.buckle.com on the Internet.

Financial Tables to Follow

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 (1) SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 401,806 $ 380,930 $ 1,345,187 $ 1,294,607 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 188,733 178,559 669,184 641,598 Gross profit 213,073 202,371 676,003 653,009 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 84,515 75,597 293,891 266,424 General and administrative 18,621 17,174 53,980 51,086 103,136 92,771 347,871 317,510 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 109,937 109,600 328,132 335,499 OTHER INCOME, Net 4,213 1,791 6,924 2,256 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 114,150 111,391 335,056 337,755 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 26,308 27,476 80,430 82,935 NET INCOME $ 87,842 $ 83,915 $ 254,626 $ 254,820 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 1.78 $ 1.71 $ 5.17 $ 5.20 Diluted $ 1.76 $ 1.69 $ 5.13 $ 5.16 Basic weighted average shares 49,435 49,138 49,269 48,994 Diluted weighted average shares 49,856 49,528 49,631 49,385 (1) Derived from audited financial statements

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS January 28,

2023 January 29,

2022 (1) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,077 $ 253,970 Short-term investments 20,997 12,926 Receivables 12,648 12,087 Inventory 125,134 102,095 Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,480 10,128 Total current assets 423,336 391,206 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 466,321 453,228 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (353,919 ) (352,724 ) 112,402 100,504 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 271,421 258,914 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 20,624 19,352 OTHER ASSETS 9,796 10,908 Total assets $ 837,579 $ 780,884 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 44,835 $ 59,950 Accrued employee compensation 55,490 62,055 Accrued store operating expenses 19,754 20,264 Gift certificates redeemable 16,777 16,470 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 89,187 88,273 Income taxes payable - 1,529 Total current liabilities 226,043 248,541 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 20,624 19,352 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 214,598 200,067 Total liabilities 461,265 467,960 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; 50,092,616 and 49,728,651 shares issued and outstanding at January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022, respectively 501 497 Additional paid-in capital 178,964 167,328 Retained earnings 196,849 145,099 Total stockholders' equity 376,314 312,924 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 837,579 $ 780,884 (1) Derived from audited financial statements

