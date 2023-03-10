Europe's Quantum Communications and Quantum Security Event

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q) ("QeM" or the "Company") will be attending The Quantum Technology (IQT) in-person Event at The Hague on 13 - 15 March 2023.

IQT The Hague 2023 is the eighth global conference and exhibition in the highly successful Inside Quantum Technology series.

Francis Bellido, CEO and President of Quantum eMotion has been invited to participate in a panel discussing "The Many Markets for QRNGs".

The Hague event will focus on Quantum Communications and Quantum Security. Ten vertical topics encompassing more than forty panels and talks from over 80 speakers providing attendees with a deep understanding on state-of-the-art developments of the future quantum internet as well as the current impact of quantum-safe technologies on cybersecurity.

Francis Bellido will host meetings throughout the event with attendees, family offices, and fund managers.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

