This partnership will see exciting new WMT-based assets and spaces created and shared within the Virtua ecosystem, expanding the reach of WMT to the Cardano community and inhabiting Virtua's digital spaces.

$WMT is the utility token that powers the sharing economy of the global World Mobile network.

Virtua is a truly immersive collectible metaverse that offers unique social, gaming, and creative experiences. In Virtua, users can craft, build, create, and share digital assets, as well as own and inhabit virtual spaces from personal lounges to shared community buildings.

WMT spaces and collectibles coming to Virtua

The partnership between WMT and Virtua will see several exciting initiatives launched as WMT enters the ultimate metaverse.

These will include the ability for Virtua users to gather unique WMT-related resources and craft and own collectibles representing various components of the World Mobile ecosystem, from AirNodes to Aerostats.

WMT and Virtua will also launch a treasure hunt activity that will allow users to follow clues and hunt down the location of these rare and hidden resources. Only a limited number of these will be available to find, and once the collectibles are crafted, they can be placed within a user's individual plot of land or home.

All this activity will take place within the World Mobile Token space inside of Virtua, which will offer a way for fans of the project and others from the Cardano community to meet up and socialise within the metaverse.

WMT's space in Virtua will also be home to a specific building for EarthNode Operators, which will offer an exclusive hangout area, educational meetups, community-run events, and much more.

The general World Mobile Token and Cardano communities will also have a place to meet up, socialise, and participate in games and events within WMT's space in Virtua. This will allow fans of World Mobile Token and newcomers from the Cardano community to participate in events and live interactions with members of the WMT team.

Speaking on the partnership with Virtua, Zachary Vann, Head of Token at WMT said:

"We are so excited to build a virtual space within the world of Virtua where our EarthNode Operators, WMT holders, and the wider community can hang out and enjoy a wealth of activities and events. Virtua is at the forefront of metaverse development, and we are delighted to be working with them to build a new and exciting digital future on the blockchain. I do hope someone can find my lost whistle"

Jawad Ashraf, CEO of Virtua added: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with World Mobile Token, as we share a common vision to democratize access to the Metaverse and empower creators to monetize their art and content on a global scale. Together, we will break down barriers and bring the benefits of Web 3 to people around the world."

About World Mobile

World Mobile is the first mobile network built on blockchain. With over 3 billion people left offline, digital exclusion is a significant problem. Unlike traditional mobile networks, World Mobile works with local businesses and entrepreneurs, giving them the power to connect their local communities via a sharing economy. World Mobile's hybrid network utilises air and ground assets that enable aerial connectivity, such as aerostats and AirNodes, to deliver network coverage in rural areas where previously it was impossible. To learn more about World Mobile, visit https://worldmobile.io/.

