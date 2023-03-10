Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Correction: Blocklisting application

This announcement replaces that made by the Company at 15:06 on 9 March 2023.

Other than the inclusion of the first sentence in the second paragraph of the

replacement announcement the content remains unchanged.



10 March 2023

INVESCO BOND INCOME PLUS LIMITED

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Block listing application - replacement

The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") announces that it has made applications to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for a block listing of 26,800,000 ordinary shares of no-par value each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA and the Shares to be admitted to trading on the premium segment of the main market of the LSE ("Admission").

Any Shares will be issued under the block listing to satisfy continuing market demand for the Shares and to manage the premium to net asset value at which the Shares trade. Admission is expected to become effective at 8 a.m. on Monday, 13 March 2023. Any issue of new Shares will be notified by the Company through a RIS announcement and the Company's website.