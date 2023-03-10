Its sole focus is on providing viewers with accurate and reliable news, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / NewsGPT (NewsGPT.ai ) , the world's first news channel to be generated entirely by artificial intelligence, was launched on March 1, 2023. With no reporters and no bias, NewsGPT aims to provide unbiased and fact-based news to readers around the world.

Powered by state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology, NewsGPT is able to scan relevant news sources from around the world in real-time. It then uses this data to create news stories and reports that are accurate, up-to-date, and unbiased.

"NewsGPT is a game-changer in the world of news," said the Alan Levy CEO of NewsGPT. "For too long, news channels have been plagued by bias and subjective reporting. With NewsGPT, we are able to provide viewers with the facts and the truth, without any hidden agendas or biases."

NewsGPT's AI algorithms are able to analyze and interpret data from a wide range of sources, including social media, news websites, and government agencies. This allows the channel to provide viewers with the latest news and information on a wide range of topics, from politics and economics to science and technology.

Unlike other news channels, the news on NewsGPT is not influenced by advertisers, political affiliations, or personal opinions. Its sole focus is on providing viewers with accurate and reliable news, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to unbiased and fact-based news," added the Levy. "With NewsGPT, we are making that a reality."

NewsGPT is available free at newsGPT.ai .

