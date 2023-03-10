Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Sind hier schnelle 66% möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN ISIN: SE0007578141 Ticker-Symbol: 7MN 
Tradegate
09.03.23
16:34 Uhr
0,485 Euro
+0,014
+2,97 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4710,48915:31
0,4750,48515:32
PR Newswire
10.03.2023 | 14:36
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto contracts Leask for a seabed anchor for the Dragon 12 - in readiness for array buildout

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has contracted Leask Marine for the installation of a drilled foundation anchor for the first Dragon 12 kite system in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. This marks a shift from historically using gravity-based foundations to a drilled anchor solution. The shift brings substantially lowered carbon footprint and reduced installation costs, making Minesto well positioned for array buildouts.

Minesto have contracted the detailed design, supply and installation of a drilled and grouted tubular foundation anchor for the first Dragon 12, to be installed in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands to Leask Marine Ltd.

The selection of the Leask drilled and grouted anchor solution brings increased customer value in terms of lowered installation costs, and design flexibility compared to traditional foundation anchoring solutions.

"This is a significant step in scale-up of our tidal energy power plants. We now have a solution suitable for array buildout," says Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

A tubular foundation anchor utilises considerably less material than a gravity-based structure, so the solution significantly reduces the carbon footprint (total CO2 life-cycle emissions). With a small physical footprint and rapid, low-noise installation, the tubular anchor system's environmental impact is low.

"Taking the step to an anchored solution, away from gravity-based foundations, is a key development for array build outs. This will result in significant cost reductions in logistics, materials, installation and decommissioning, " says David Collier, COO at Minesto.

Minesto has a long history of successful collaboration with Leask Marine in a range of foundation and installation projects. Leask's anchor technology is well-proven and is now applied in tidal energy, as Minesto's kite systems are to be anchored with the innovative solution.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3731873/1906125.pdf

Press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-contracts-leask-for-a-seabed-anchor-for-the-dragon-12---in-readiness-for-array-buildout-301768944.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.