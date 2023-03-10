Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Reports $500,000 in Revenue from Delivery and Installation of Previous Purchase Order for G2 Interactive Panels

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, is pleased to report its receipt of approximately $500,000 in revenue from The Lamar County School System, located in Barnesville Georgia.

The revenue is from the successful delivery and istallation of a previous purchase order for G2 Interactive Panels initiated orderd in late September 2022.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our business partnership with The Lamar County School System dates back to 2019 and demonstrates our high quality of product and service in being able to work with them on a continual basis over the past 4 years. Our ability to retain customers and grow relationships with these larger contracts adds substantial and scalable revenue to our growth strategy."

The Lamar County School System, located in Barnesville, Georgia, comprises four traditional schools (primary, elementary, middle, and high), in addition to the Trojan Learning Center and Lamar County College & Career Academy. More than 350 employees proudly serve a diverse student population of approximately 2,800 students.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

