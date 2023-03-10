Everything Blockchain and Tuntise Investments Limited Interviews to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air new interviews with Everything Blockchain (OTC:EBZT) and Tuntise Investments Limited on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Everything Blockchain (OTC:EBZT): https://ebztinfo.com/interview_access

Tuntise Investments Limited: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6wlIoXgl0o

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Everything Blockchain

Everything Blockchain is a key player in building the future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The Company's patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency.

About Tuntise Investments Limited

Tuntise Investments Limited is an indigenous limited liability company incorporated in 1989, in Nigeria to partake in the business of providing professional services to and for the mining and construction sectors. With over 30 years of business operations, TIL has developed into a full-fledged mining and construction services provider and general contracting firm. The firm is a vertically integrated organization comprising of different business units organized around these industry sectors.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743113/Everything-Blockchain-and-Tuntise-Investments-Limited-Interviews-to-Air-on-Bloomberg-US-on-the-RedChip-Money-ReportR