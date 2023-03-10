GAST Clearwater LLC: GAST Clearwater & Surf Park Management Team Up

The Real Estate, recreational & aquatics markets from artificial beaches, urban lagoons, surf parks, and wave pools are to be disrupted by industry titans working together to manage the demand.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / GAST Clearwater, a US-based next-generation water treatment company, artificial beach, and property developer, announced today in conjunction with Surf Park Management a team of experts from resort, marketing, hospitality, and wave park industries as a service provider to developers and investment groups that they have signed a MOU to work together on a non-exclusive basis.





As the wave pool or surf park market is poised to reach a multibillion-dollar growth over the next few years, various key players in the market are collaborating to manage the sheer demand and explosive growth globally, with numerous new projects being brought online, especially here in the USA. As mixed-use developments or residential developments anchored by an artificial beach, urban lagoon, or surf parks see a much higher growth rate than conventional developments.

"It is honestly a breath of fresh air to partner with people like Skip Taylor & Cate Thero of Surf Park Management. They are top-class specialists in the field and have decades of experience. As a customer-centric organization, we live and die for our customer needs and by combining forces with Surf Park Management, we can provide our and their customers the latest technologies, management, analytics, and development guidance at a fraction of the cost," said Mr. Kevin Gast, Co-Founder & CEO of GAST Clearwater.

Numerous projects in the US and across the globe are currently in various stages of development, negotiations, and design phases, using a wide variety of wave-generating technologies, including GAST Clearwater's ALTEP water treatment system and the industries only 10-year backed guarantee waterproofing system from GAST Clearwater, more so Surf Park Management is actively involved providing extensive consulting, asset management, operational management, business planning & investment strategies to these developers.

"We are excited to work with the technology forward GAST Clearwater team to help deliver alternative water treatment options to minimize water and chemical usage and to provide a more sustainable solution to the emerging surf park industry," said Skip Taylor, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Surf Park Management.

About GAST Clearwater:

GAST Clearwater is a US-based, next-generation water treatment company with a mission to provide Water for Mankind one drop at a time. Operating in various industries and markets from Real Estate, Wastewater Treatment, Municipal Potable Water, and various others in particular focusing on the recovering and recycling of different waters in a centralized or decentralized way. The company also does artificial beaches, urban lagoons, wave pools, surf parks, aquatics to sewerage treatment, wastewater, and drinking water.

About Surf Park Management:

Surf Park Management, Inc., based in San Diego, CA, is a proven and professional management team focused on delivering successful business results in the emerging surf park arena. SPM provides consulting and management services to developers and investors to surf parks and their related recreational and hospitality operations. SPM is technology-agnostic and works with the surf technology that works best for the specific venues and its operating parameters. Our team is also a group of surf and sports enthusiasts with deep expertise in complex resort operations and event management. SPM is currently managing the surf, waterfront, food & beverage, retail, and administrative operations of The LineUp at Wai Kai in Hawaii which opens in March 2023.

