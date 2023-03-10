Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Green Leaf Lab is excited to announce they are approved and accredited for Oregon's New Testing Rules, which now include Metals and Microbial testing, along with Cannabinoids, Pesticides, Solvents, Terpenes, and Mycotoxins. After undergoing strict evaluation and performing meticulous testing, Green Leaf Lab has passed all accreditation requirements from the Oregon Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (ORELAP), being one of only four fully accredited cannabis and hemp analytical laboratories in Oregon.

As of March 1st, 2023, ORELAP introduced new regulatory requirements for cannabis products sold in the state of Oregon. This new regulation requires rigorous testing for contaminants in cannabis products. The new analytes are required to be tested to the highest standards of quality control and safety:

Heavy metal contaminants include arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury

Microbial contaminants include pathogenic Aspergillus flavus, A. fumigatus, A. niger and A. terreus, Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, and Salmonella species.

CEO and founder Rowshan Reordan said, "I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of our team to receive this accreditation. This was a major undertaking, and I am excited to be able to offer compliant testing to our clients. Oregon's testing standards are now in line with many other states in the nation. This will allow a competitive and flourishing industry when inter-state commerce is allowed."

About Green Leaf Lab

Established in 2011, Green Leaf Lab became the 1st accredited and licensed analytical cannabis testing laboratory. With testing facilities in both California and Oregon, Green Leaf Lab continues its mission of ensuring consumer safety with quality control testing for the cannabis and hemp industry. Green Leaf Lab continues to promote and support quality testing for both the safety of customers and the success of the industry.

To learn more, visit www.greenleaflabs.com



Media Contact:

Briana Burke

General Manager

503-444-0091

briana.burke@greenleaflabs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157944