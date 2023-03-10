Anzeige
10.03.2023
Mike Boyd and Christopher Gross Appointed Divisional Presidents of Triman Holdings

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triman Holdings, LLC, ("Triman" or the "Company") a leader in military aftermarket supply chain management solutions, announced today the appointment of Mike Boyd and Christopher Gross as Divisional Presidents reporting directly to CEO Tim Driscoll. Triman is a platform company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI") and consists of the strategic combination of Triman Industries, Crestwood Technology Group ("CTG") and Brighton Cromwell.

Most recently the Company aligned its divisions to execute on aggressive growth plans and deliver on the unique set of value propositions to OEM partners and military customers.

Mr. Boyd, previously Chief Sales Officer, has been appointed Divisional President for CTG, a leader in trusted and certified supply chain solutions with expertise in sourcing hard-to-find parts, obsolescence management, risk mitigation and counterfeit avoidance. He brings 21 years of sales, operations and quality experience with a mindset of continuous improvement across all functions. Mr. Boyd has been key to growing CTG's footprint within the defense & aerospace industries and in helping CTG become an approved and preferred supplier to the U.S. Government and Armed Forces.

Mr. Gross, who recently joined the Company, has been appointed Divisional President for both Triman Industries and Brighton Cromwell, a data-driven operation providing competitive insights into the DLA supply chain and forecasting solutions for its growing OEM partner base. He brings 13 years of contract and program management experience in the defense & aerospace industries, and his background includes senior leadership positions in production, sustainment and aftermarket at AAR, Northrop Grumman and Navistar Defense. Mr. Gross most recently served as the Senior Director of Program Management and interim General Manager of AAR's OEM Solutions Government business.

"This new alignment within our Company will allow our teams to better focus on individual markets while leveraging the complete value proposition in support of our partners and customers," said Mr. Driscoll. "I am excited to partner with Mike and Chris to strengthen our position as a market leader in supply chains, including improving performance and managing obsolescence and risk."

About Triman Holdings
Triman Holdings supplies the Government, Defense, and Commercial markets with tech-enabled, scaleable supply chain solutions throughout platform life cycles. From consumables to systems and parts obsolescence management, we keep fleets operational, ready and safe. Our broad set of supply chain solutions for acquisition and program support, along with our extensive OEM partnerships and proprietary data analytics tool for market insights, deliver unique value to our customers, suppliers, and partners in the military and commercial aftermarkets. Triman Holdings is the parent company of Triman Industries, Crestwood Technology Group and Brighton Cromwell. For more information, visit:

www.trimanindustries.com
www.ctg123.com
www.brightoncromwell.com

About AE Industrial Partners
AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mike-boyd-and-christopher-gross-appointed-divisional-presidents-of-triman-holdings-301768683.html

