EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 10, 2023 SHARES (Record Id 220913) 85 391 942 new shares (SOSI1N0123) of the share issue of Sotkamo Silver AB will be traded as new shares as of March 13, 2023. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: SOSI1N0123 ISIN code: SE0019889833 Orderbook id: 284762 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: March 13, 2023 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260