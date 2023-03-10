Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Thunder River Enterprises Inc. ("Thunder River" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to extend the expiry date of its 16,475,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for an additional year. The new expiry date of these Warrants will be June 7, 2024. These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement offering and debt settlement, which closed on June 7, 2021. For further information on the original issuance of the Warrants, please refer to the press releases of the Company dated June 7, 2021.

Holders of the Warrants are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificates must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of such Warrants. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain in full force and effect.

About Thunder River

Thunder River was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and has never carried on an active business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a transaction.

