Renewable Innovations Inc.: Renewable Innovations' Reports FY 2022 Year-End Financials Including Revenue and Growth of 837%

Lindon, Utah, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Innovations (RI) (OTC: REII), a leader in the zero-carbon, green solutions alternative fuel industry, announced today FY 2022, ending November 30, 2022, year-end Financial results.



Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased from $370,341 in 2021 to $3,468,587 in 2022, an increase of 837%. This increase was primarily attributable to payments received from two Fortune 50 companies.

Gross Profits increased from $30,712 in 2021 to $890,219 in 2022, an increase of $859,507. This was primarily due to the increase in purchase orders received during 2022 and a gross margin increase from 8.3% to 25.7%.

Operating Expenses decreased from $1,416,024 in 2021 to $956,907 in 2022, a decrease of 32%. This was primarily the result of decreased sales, general and administrative costs.

Total Assets increased from $6,161,713 at November 30, 2021 to $9,489,653 at November 30, 2022, an increase of 54%. This was primarily the result of increased cash, prepaid expenses and property and equipment.

Cash position increased from $357,189 at November 30, 2021 to $1,260,199 at November 30, 2022.

Cash provided from operating activities increased from $47,197 in 2021 to $504,755 in 2022.

Net loss decreased from $1,179,028 in 2021 to $994,938 in 2022.



For additional information, please visit www.sec.gov for full filing.

2022 Operational Highlights and Recent Developments:

Significantly increased positive cash flow from operations

Began collaborations, development and working relationships with several additional large companies.

Selected to support a major electric vehicle taxi company with hydrogen clean power.

Provided power and charging capabilities for several events, including the Rebelle Rally.

Partnered with Quantum Fuel Systems, a fully integrated alternative energy company, to bring to market new solutions for hydrogen distribution.

Featured in numerous hydrogen industry magazine articles and events.

