The purchase of this particular property is key to QC Capital's current growth pattern, as this region of Houston offers multiple attractive benefits. The medical district is home to multiple renowned medical institutions, such as the Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Hospital, and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Residents of this district have convenient access to medical care.

"One of the reasons we were interested in this property is that people are moving to this area to take advantage of these medical institutions," says QC Capital's CEO and founder, Chris Salerno. "In addition, the area has a growing job market, as the concentration of medical facilities offers numerous job opportunities for medical professionals, researchers, and support staff. And of course, they all need housing."

He adds that the team at QC Capital was interested in the area in the heart of Houston and had been looking for a viable property there. "We feel that this is a vibrant and diverse community with not just medical, but also educational facilities that will be attractive to clients," Salerno shares. "We are pleased to be making this opportunity available to interested clients and will be sharing more information via our website, newsletter, and our new weekly webinar series."

QC Capital has been offering these educational webinars every Thursday at 3:00 pm EST starting February 16, 2023. "We are discussing topics and insights pertaining to multifamily investing," says Salerno. "In preparation for these, we have also released an informational booklet, 'The Multi-family Real Estate Investing Booklet Part 1'. As the title implies, it's the first in a series that we're working on."

The new webinar and the informational booklet go in depth about the various benefits, potential pitfalls, and key strategies for interested parties to be aware of when considering the purchase of multifamily real estate. "We will be offering information regarding the new complex in Houston," Salerno says. "The spots for this opportunity are limited but we are pleased about the purchase."





The new property is part of the over $200 million in commercial real estate assets that QC Capital has acquired since its inception in 2019. The firm specializes in the acquisition of institutional-quality multifamily assets, primarily in the southeastern part of the US. The team applied its experience and expertise in risk and return analysis to identifying and acquiring this asset.

"We put in a lot of time and effort to select this property, as we do with all properties we acquire," Salerno shares. "We have a two-fold strategy that prioritizes stability." He points to the firm's Core+ strategy, which focuses on acquiring newer and well-positioned stabilized assets, characterized by moderate leverage and a longer investment horizon; and its Value Add strategy, which targets undervalued assets in strategic locations that are often mis-managed. By using moderate levels of leverage, QC Capital aims to improve the efficiency of these properties through a combination of interior and exterior renovations and management restructuring.

QC Capital Group is a private equity investment firm that specializes in the acquisition of institutional-quality multifamily assets in the southeast United States. The company was founded by Chris Salerno, a real estate entrepreneur and investment manager. The firm's goal is to identify and acquire top-performing assets and unlock additional value through focused asset management.

