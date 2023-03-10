New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Fanzee Labs is set to revolutionize the fan engagement industry with its innovative approach to gamification and digital assets. In an effort to provide sports clubs and entertainment entities with better ways to engage with their fans, Fanzee Labs is releasing a new tool called the Fanzee Index. The Fanzee Index is a statistical tool that analyzes each sports entity's performance in fan engagement and its monetization. This will help sports leagues gauge their own performance and adjust their improvement plans accordingly.





Fanzee Labs is led by a team of diversified professionals from sports, entertainment, and tech industries. This team is supported by a reputable advisory board including Arseniy Gromov, Alex Huot, and Coco Zheng among them.

Serge Suchkov, one of the co-founders of Fanzee Labs, brings 15 years of successful tech and media business development to the table. Arseniy Gromov, an investment professional with over 15 years of experience in the industry, is also an advisory board member for Fanzee Labs.

The Fanzee Index, which is coming soon, will measure engagement performance, help sports clubs understand what's working and what's not, and assist in formulating better strategies. The index will provide organizations with data that will help them pivot their approach. Ultimately, the Fanzee Index will provide clubs with a marker of their performance with the help of its standardized analysis.

Fanzee Labs has already received the first round of investments that catapulted the company into action in providing its platform to sports leagues and teams around the world. Most recently, Fanzee earned its way to The Open Network, where it is featured as the first mass-market retail project utilizing blockchain technology.

About Fanzee Labs:

Fanzee Labs is a fan engagement platform that uses gamification and digital assets to make fan engagement more enjoyable. Its mission is to create the best fan engagement experience for sports clubs and entertainment entities by leveraging blockchain technology.

