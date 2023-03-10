ARMA International Announces Professional Development Grants to Benefit the Information Governance Industry

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / ARMA International (www.arma.org) is thrilled to announce the ARMA Professional Development Award which provides support to ARMA members wishing to attend a professional development conferences or events in 2023. ARMA International will host ARMA Canada taking place in Toronto, Ontario, July 16-19, 2023 and ARMA InfoCon taking place at the Huntington Place in Detroit, MI, on October 8-11, 2023. Applications for the Professional Development Awards will be accepted from March 20 - April 15 and can also be used for other ARMA events held internationally, regionally and locally. Applicants will be notified of the committee's decision by May 15, 2023. To apply, visit https://armaedfoundation.org/arma-professional-development-award/

"Through the ARMA International Educational Foundation (AIEF) we are pleased to be able to support our members by providing funds to cover the conference registration up to $1500 for in-person events and up to $1000 for virtual events. Applicants may request an additional $500 travel stipend to off-set other costs of attendance at in-person events," explained Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA. "ARMA is thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity through the AIEF and invites our members who do not have company financial support to watch for the application to open on March 20."

In addition, ARMA International Educational Foundation (AIEF) is pleased to announce the application for education scholarships to support aspiring and current information management professionals pursuing an associates, bachelor's, graduate, or post-graduate degree in information management is open until March 15, 2023. This award offers funding of up to $2,000 for applicants pursuing a graduate or post-graduate degree and up to $1,000 for applicants pursuing an associate or bachelor's degree. To access the student scholarship application, click here.

To qualify, applicants must be currently enrolled in an accredited educational program and have completed at least one semester of course work. Applicants must have a C average or higher and may not have received a Foundation-funded award within the last five years. Students from all countries and of all nationalities are encouraged to apply.

In 2022, ARMA International donated $20,000 in funding to the ARMA International Educational Foundation (AIEF), as part of a multi-year commitment to funding programs aiding information management professionals in the industry. These funds allowed for an additional 4 scholarship recipients, for a total of 8 for the AIEF's 2022 Spring Foundation Education Scholarship program.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), is a not-for-profit professional association and the authority on records and information management (RIM). RIM is broadly recognized as the foundation of effective information governance, which makes ARMA International a leader in information governance as well as RIM. The association was established in 1955. Its members include records and information managers, information governance professionals, archivists, corporate librarians, imaging specialists, legal professionals, IT managers, consultants, and educators, all of whom work in a wide variety of sectors, including government, legal, healthcare, financial services, and petroleum in the United States, Canada, and more than 30 other countries around the globe.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: ARMA International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743161/ARMA-International-Announces-Professional-Development-Grants-to-Benefit-the-Information-Governance-Industry