Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION

10 MARCH 2023

The following amendments have been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released on 10.03.2023 at 16:39.

The Company announced that on 10 March 2023 it purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.82 per share. It should have stated a price of GBP 1.80 per share.