Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, March 10
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION
10 MARCH 2023
The following amendments have been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released on 10.03.2023 at 16:39.
The Company announced that on 10 March 2023 it purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.82 per share. It should have stated a price of GBP 1.80 per share.
As at the 10 March 2023, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 40,906,070.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 745001
Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778
Corporate Broker
Singer Capital Markets
Email: robert.peel@singercm.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000