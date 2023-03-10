Anzeige
Freitag, 10.03.2023
CRH PLC Announces Annual Financial Report

CRH plc (the "Company") 2022 Annual Report and Form 20-F

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / The 2022 Annual Report and Form 20-F (the "2022 Annual Report") has been published by the Company today, 10th March 2023, and is available to view on the Company's website as follows:

· ESEF compliant format: https://www.crh.com/media/4721/549300midjnnth068e74-2022-12-31.zip

· PDF format: https://www.crh.com/media/4728/crh-annual-report-2022.pdf

The 2022 Annual Report has also been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address:

Companies Announcements Office
Euronext Dublin
The Exchange Buildings
Foster Place
D02 E796
Ireland

The 2022 Annual Report is expected to be posted to those shareholders who have requested a hard copy on 29 March 2023.

In addition, the 2022 Annual Report has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders resident in the United States may request a hard copy free of charge.

Enquiries

Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743183/CRH-PLC-Announces-Annual-Financial-Report

