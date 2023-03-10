CRH PLC Announces Annual Financial Report

CRH plc (the "Company") 2022 Annual Report and Form 20-F

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / The 2022 Annual Report and Form 20-F (the "2022 Annual Report") has been published by the Company today, 10th March 2023, and is available to view on the Company's website as follows:

· ESEF compliant format: https://www.crh.com/media/4721/549300midjnnth068e74-2022-12-31.zip

· PDF format: https://www.crh.com/media/4728/crh-annual-report-2022.pdf

The 2022 Annual Report has also been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address:

Companies Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

The Exchange Buildings

Foster Place

D02 E796

Ireland

The 2022 Annual Report is expected to be posted to those shareholders who have requested a hard copy on 29 March 2023.

In addition, the 2022 Annual Report has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders resident in the United States may request a hard copy free of charge.

Enquiries

Contact

Neil Colgan

Company Secretary

Tel: 00 3531 6344340

