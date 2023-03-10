Money Mindset Strategies, a financial consulting firm, is excited to announce the release of their latest eBook

Lubbock, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Money Mindset Strategies, a leading financial consulting firm, is excited to announce the release of their latest eBook, "5 Surprising Reasons You Shouldn't Settle For Long-Term "Buy and Hold" Financial Advice In Your 50s & 60s (And What to Do Instead)." The eBook offers a fresh perspective on retirement planning and presents strategies that can help individuals achieve their financial goals and live the life they want.

Money Mindset Strategies, A Financial Consulting Firm, Announces Release of New eBook

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8843/157962_23206d10a44a6a15_001full.jpg

With over 50 years of experience in the financial industry, Money Mindset Strategies' CEO, Van Sharpley, understands the importance of having a well-rounded financial plan that can withstand life's uncertainties. According to a recent study, only 16% of Americans are confident they will have enough money saved to retire comfortably. With this in mind, Money Mindset Strategies offers a consulting service that analyzes a person's financial life and goals, with recommendations for achieving a stable financial life, security and sustainability.

The new eBook is a resource for individuals in their 50s and 60s who are considering retirement or want to improve their financial situation. It offers a new perspective on the traditional "buy and hold" financial advice that many have been following for years. The eBook presents five surprising reasons why this strategy may not be suitable for everyone and provides alternative strategies that can help individuals reach their financial goals.

The eBook emphasizes the importance of developing a personalized financial plan that takes into account factors such as age, risk tolerance, and income needs. Money Mindset Strategies' consulting service offers personalized advice that can help individuals make confident decisions about their finances.

"We believe that everyone should have a stable financial life and live the life they want," said Van Sharpley, CEO of Money Mindset Strategies. "Our new eBook offers a fresh perspective on retirement planning and presents alternative strategies that can help individuals achieve their financial goals."

The eBook covers a wide range of investment options, including real estate investments, stocks, franchises, small businesses, bank savings accounts, gold, and silver. It explains their advantages and disadvantages, so individuals can make informed decisions about their finances.

To learn more about Money Mindset Strategies and download the eBook, "5 Surprising Reasons You Shouldn't Settle For Long-Term "Buy and Hold" Financial Advice In Your 50s & 60s (And What to Do Instead)," visit their website at https://www.moneymindsetstrategies.com.

Media Contact:

Contact: Jeremy McGilvrey

Address: 1 Riverway Ste. 1724, Houston, TX 77056

Phone: (713) 300-3778

Email: Hi@JeremyMcGilvrey.com

Website/URL: https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157962