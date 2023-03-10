Pacific Park's Sea Dragon Ride Air Lifted to Port of Hueneme on Way to Retirement

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Pacific Park's Sea Dragon ride, which is being replaced after 26 years, was airlifted yesterday morning via heavy-duty helicopter from its location at the Santa Monica Pier to the Port of Hueneme, where it will then be shipped to St. Louis, Missouri. The partnership between Pacific Park and the Port takes advantage of the Port's strategic location in Southern California and its expertise in moving heavy cargo.

"We specialize in special projects and in the efficient movement of high value cargo and perishables. We are pleased to be called upon to be a partner in this complex, strategic move of the Sea Dragon for transport to its retirement place," said Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director at the Port of Hueneme.

After arriving at the Port yesterday, the Sea Dragon will be loaded on a flatbed truck and shipped to St. Louis, where it will become part of its City Museum.

Located an hour northwest of the Santa Monica-based Pacific Park, the Port is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade getaways for niche cargo on the West Coast and is the only deep-water commercial port between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Port of Hueneme is the 4th largest container port in California, the 6th largest container port on the West Coast, and consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port of Hueneme's operations support the community by bringing $2.2 billion in economic activity and creating 20,032 trade-related jobs.

About the Port of Hueneme

In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit.

