Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM"), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative investment funds, and related products and services, announces plans to terminate the ETF Series (the "Terminating Series") of NCM Core Global (NCG) effective on or about June 2, 2023 (the "Termination Date").

Effective immediately, no further direct subscriptions for the Terminating Series will be accepted. Investors can continue to trade the Terminating Series on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) until they are delisted.

The Terminating Series is expected to be voluntarily delisted from the TSX, at the request of NCM, at the close of business on or about May 31, 2023, and investors still holding Terminating Series shares will receive redemption proceeds following the delisting.

NCM announces that a special securityholder meeting (the "Meeting") for the Terminating Series is being called on or about May 16, 2023 to consider an amendment to the articles of incorporation of NCM Core Portfolios Ltd. in respect of the Terminating Series to provide a right to redeem the Terminating Series shares in order to facilitate the proposed termination.

In advance of the Meeting, a notice-and-access document will be mailed on or about April 14, 2023 to securityholders of record as at April 5, 2023. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which securityholders can obtain a copy of a management information circular that contains full details of the proposed change. The notice-and-access document and management information circular will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For the complete disclosure record of the NCM Group of Funds, please visit www.sedar.com .

About NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada's leaders in actively managed investment products. With a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards recognizing its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third party distribution channel. (www.ncminvestments.com)

For further information or assistance, please contact:

NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

Dealer & Client Services

Attention: Brad Dimitroff

Toll Free: 1-877-431-1407

Dome Tower - Suite 1850, 333 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1

Email: info@ncminvestments.com | Website: www.ncminvestments.com

