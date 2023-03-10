Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Atomic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: ATOM) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on March 14th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-ATOM.

Join Clive Massey who will present on the companies five uranium projects. Atomic Minerals is a Vancouver based publicly listed uranium exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol ATOM, with current assets in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and the Four Corners region of the southwest United States.

Commodities to be covered: Uranium

About Atomic Minerals Corp.

Atomic Minerals is a Vancouver based publicly listed exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company is focused on uranium and is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

