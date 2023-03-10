Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 per Share

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. This dividend is payable on April 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023. Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "A well-balanced investment portfolio, continued loan demand, and another interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve is providing strong first quarter earnings performance. While economic concerns remain, the Board of Directors are committed to providing stockholders with a stable and consistent return on investment."

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

