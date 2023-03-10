Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK) ("Hank" or the "Company"), is a North American leader in consumer Fintech Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") in the Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") market segment. Hank platforms manage consumer cash flow and budgets on an automated basis using proprietary algorithms that collect, store and disburse cash as required to discharge obligations in a timely fashion. Hank announces a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to $1,000,000 of units (the "Units"). The terms of the Offering are the same as the private placement offering the Company closed on December 16, 2022.

Each Unit consists of one $1,000 secured convertible debenture ("Debentures") and 3,333 common share purchase warrants ("Warrant"). The Debentures mature on and become payable five years from the date of issuance (the "Term") and bear interest at a fixed rate of 10% per annum, payable in arrears semi-annually in cash on December 31 and June 30 of each year. The Debentures are secured by the assets of the Company through a general security agreement and rank equally with all other Debentures. At any time during the Term, a holder of Debentures may elect to convert the outstanding net principal amount, or any portion thereof, into common shares at a conversion price of $0.075 per share during the first year and $0.10 per share thereafter (the "Conversion Price"). The Company may force the conversion of the principal amount of the then outstanding Debentures at any time at the Conversion Price on not less than 5 days' notice if the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for any 10 consecutive trading day period is equal to or greater than $0.35. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Hank originally received conditional approval for the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange on February 2, 2023 and have applied for an extension of the price protection to April 10, 2023. Closing will be subject to receipt of subscriptions and a number of other conditions, including, without limitation, the receipt of all relevant regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The use of proceeds from the Offering will principally be to expand the Company's portfolio of clients, provide them with first-class technology (including further advancing the Platform to accommodate complex multi-payment large scale Enterprise customers) and end-to-end service and secondarily for general working capital.

About Hank Payments Corp.

Hank Payments Corp (the Company or "Hank") is a North American leader in consumer Fintech Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platforms that manages consumer cash flow and budgets on an automated basis using proprietary algorithms that collect, store and disburse cash as required to discharge obligations in a timely fashion. The Hank stack provides for several vertical market applications of the technology, with features specific to channels and enterprise accounts ("Partners") that allow those partners to operate new lines of business and revenue streams, using Hank. The Partners benefit from new revenue streams and powerful insights that open up additional opportunities for Partners to grow assets using Hank. The Company operates exclusively across the USA, with certain leadership and technology functions in Toronto. Hank houses the complex technology, banking, treasury, customer service, sales and operations teams that acquire and service consumers. Hank currently charges upfront enrolment/setup fees and recurring monthly fees based on the types and quantity of payments that Hank Payments administers for the consumer (the "Users"). The Company acquires Users through various channels including (i) small to medium sized enterprises (the "SME Partners") and (ii) large enterprise businesses (the "Enterprise Partners"). The Company's BaaS model is emerging which is expected to add additional fees including software licensing and usage fees. For more information visit our website at www.hankpayments.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. Financial performance figures in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated by "U" representing United States Dollars.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including without limitation the Shares beginning trading on the TSXV. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information regarding Hank Payments Corp., please contact: Jason Ewart, EVP Capital Markets, at 416-580-0721. For Investor Relations please contact ir@hankpayments.com and visit the Company's website at https://ir.hankpayments.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158105