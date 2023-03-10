Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has re-appointed Ms. Veronique Laberge as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

"I am excited to return into the CFO role at NuGen and work with the new management team to help the company continue executing its strategic plan, accelerate growth and deliver value to shareholders," commented Veronique Laberge.

"On behalf of NuGen, I would like to announce that we are genuinely excited to have Ms. Laberge fill the role of CFO," said Richard Buzbuzian, CEO of NuGen. "As we accelerate towards the renewal of our traditional B2B business and look to expand sales further with our new B2C online platform, Veronique's role, more than ever is integral. NuGen's needle-free InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries and has a very large total addressable market targeted for Diabetes which the Company is vigorously pursuing. With over 15 years of industry experience, Veronique's financial acumen is yet another valuable asset for NuGen as we look to improve life for millions of diabetics around the world."

Veronique Laberge

Veronique Laberge, CFO, is a chartered professional accountant and holder of the title of auditor. With more than 17 years of experience in professional practice, she is specialized in certification mandates, general accounting and as a consultant for public and private companies.

Clinical Studies, Certificates and Reports

For more information regarding clinical studies, certificates, or InsuJet reports, please visit www.insujet.com and click on the 'Partners' button to learn more. For more information on product testimonials, please visit www.insujet.com and click on the 'Community' button.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

For further information, please visit:

Websites: www.insujet.com and www.nugenmd.com

Instagram: @NuGenMD

Twitter: @NuGenMD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto

Executive Chairman

(416) 791-9399

tony@nugenmd.com

Richard Buzbuzian

President &CEO

(647) 501-3290

richard@nugenmd.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158086