Samstag, 11.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
WKN: 863669 ISIN: US4972661064 Ticker-Symbol: KIY 
Frankfurt
10.03.23
16:07 Uhr
66,50 Euro
-3,00
-4,32 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
DJ Transportation
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,0066,5010.03.
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOVENTUS INC1,620-14,96 %
KIRBY CORPORATION66,50-4,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.