Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Forower (FRWR) on March 10, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FRWR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





FRWR Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/157964_daf2b612a4fd0acd_001full.jpg

As a blockchain-based membership subscription platform, Forower (FRWR) enables users to enjoy high-quality content while receiving various benefits. Its native token FRWR has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on March 10, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Forower

As more people easily access online and spend money online every year through mobile smartphones, which are used as major access points, more creators who generate revenue from content participate in membership subscription platforms to provide more original content. And consumers are also increasing their consumption to obtain these quality contents. However, the platform's excessive fees, copyright protection for creators' contents, and problems in securing brand competitiveness are hindering the development of the market.

To solve the problems of the current membership subscription market, Forower was created based on an objective, transparent and secure blockchain platform. It builds an ecosystem that both creators and users can be satisfied with, and provides equal benefits to everyone according to the rewards for participating in the ecosystem.

Through Forower, content contributors can choose how content is presented on their pages. It supports various functions such as streaming service released in real time, uploading content sold for a fee, posting on an integrated bulletin board, fan management, donation and mission setting. Artists can also release their own content as NFTs in certain situations during streaming. Released NFTs can be purchased and traded with FRWR token on the Forower NFT Marketplace.

Users can then donate, subscribe, and vote by participating in the streaming of the desired artist, and communicate with the artists in real time through chat. In addition, various functions allow users to interact with artists and strengthen the bond and communication between users and artists.

Forower protects content through blockchain so that artists can create content with peace of mind. It supports creators by adopting a system in which creators can receive fair compensation, and builds an ecosystem with a virtuous cycle structure by providing rewards through participation in the ecosystem.

While maintaining a high-quality platform by forming a fair competitive structure for streamers through user participation certified through KYC, Forower plans to develop into a leader in the blockchain membership subscription platform as a platform that communicates with 'personalized experience' and high-quality content, which is the core of the creator economy that will be further expanded in the future.

About FRWR Token

FRWR is the native token of the Forower ecosystem. Users can purchase products and services of affiliates of the platform using their FRWR. In addition, they can write a review of purchased products and services and receive rewards for participating in the ecosystem. Users can also purchase NFTs and trade them through FRWRs obtained as rewards for purchasing and participating in the ecosystem.

Based on ERC-20, FRWR has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for the ecosystem, 15% is allocated for development, 15% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated to the foundation, 10% is provided for airdrop, 5% is provided for private sale, and the remaining 5% is allocated to the team.

FRWR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on March 10, 2023, investors who are interested in Forower can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about FRWR Token:

Official Website: https://forower.io

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157964