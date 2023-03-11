Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2023) - CougarD, the leading dating app for mature women, has released its 2023 User Report. The report shows that mature women are taking the initiative when it comes to relationships. According to the report, mature women are more likely to initiate contact with potential partners, and they are also more likely to send the first message. In addition, mature women are more likely to respond to messages and initiate meetups.





App CougarD



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9578/158078_2919c22b246b59f1_001full.jpg

"Our report shows that mature women are taking the lead when it comes to dating," said Anna Fleszer, CEO of CougarD. "They are more likely to initiate contact and they are more likely to take the initiative when it comes to meeting up. This is a trend we expect to continue, and we are committed to helping our members find the relationships they are looking for."

Of course, for different user group needs, there is no answer to "correct" or "wrong" here. Compared with a 25 -year -old date, especially the needs of interpersonal communication and interpersonal communication methods, it is significantly different from the establishment of a relationship with mature single people, and it has undergone tremendous changes. In the new century, colorful social media opened the door to the rapid contact of wonderful strangers, which is also the case for mature women. After the successful economic independence cause, older women often pursue more spiritual satisfaction, that is, to find new relations with young men outside this age. Cougar Dating Apps have emerged as market demand expands. In the field of high-quality older women dating, young users of men seem to be more positive for dating objects over 40 years old.

According to the CougarD 2023 user report, there are some proven and efficient methods that can help them quickly establish contact with mature women over 40 years old. CougarD believes that everything is related to people, so all designs are based on this as the starting point. Optimizing app design and matching technology based on member feedback is a favorite part of what developers do. Users want more and faster matching methods, and users' online safety is the top priority of CougarD. In the face of increasingly fierce market competition and higher requirements for user experience, CougarD said: "We will do our best to ensure that our members can enjoy a community with respect, friendliness, and decency as the core. Love can break through age limited."

For more details, please visit CougarD official website: http://cougard.net/

Media Contact Details:

Name: Mayank Jain

Company: Elite Discoveries

Phone number: +1 (437) 518-1730

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158078