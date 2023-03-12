In Week 10 ATX TR went lower, losing 2,66 percent to 7274 points. Stocks of Vienna Airport were best in ATXprime, leaving the IFM-Offer behind. News came from Vienna Stock Exchange, AT&S, A1 Group, Andritz, Zumtobel, Frequentis, Addiko, Palfinger, Lenzing, voestalpine and Frequentis. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -2,66% to 7.274,62 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 10,27%. Up to now there were 31 days with a positive and 19 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 3,13% away, from the low 10,27%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,4%, the weakest is Friday with -0,02%. These are the best-performers this week: Flughafen Wien 9,58% in front of Andritz 5,02% and Verbund 4,31%. And the following stocks performed worst: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...