Montag, 13.03.2023
PR Newswire
13.03.2023 | 04:30
OMODA Develops User Ecosystem With New Lifestyles and Concepts

WUHU, China, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the changing pace of lifestyles in general, vehicle users' requirements have become increasingly diverse, creating a new group of users who no longer need conventional sedans or SUVs but vehicles with the space of an MPV, the chassis of an SUV, and the maneuverability of sedan. They require integrated features from models in one vehicle.

OMODA, a cross-style model with cross-platform or cross-function features, can meet the market's new requirements. It can bring young users a more pleasurable driving experience and give these consumers what they really want.


When first starting, OMODA conducted over 1,000 surveys in over 20 countries/regions worldwide to deeply analyze the market and understand users' needs. It creatively completed key processes, including modeling design, power train adjustments, technology configuration, and even product naming using user feedback under its "user-oriented and global co-creation" concept. The "Art in Motion" design concept is the precious result of users' input.

Even the name OMODA came from users following over 600 proposals worldwide. OMODA highlights the positive aesthetic and high-technology perception as part of a "modern" lifestyle. It represents the spirit of user co-creation, indicating distinctive, stylish, and advanced future technology with a unique understanding of fashion trends.

Developing OMODA's user ecosystem

OMODA is more than a vehicle; it forms a lifestyle and attitude of self-expression and independent thinking. OMODA offers enjoyable and personalized complementary products like sports flasks, outdoor kits, cyclist bands, and stylish headbands. The user ecosystem combines travel, adventure, social networking, socializing, hiking, and other scenarios.

OMODA's O-UNIVERSE ecosystem realizes growth in sync with users. The "O-Sport" segment meets younger users' needs for trendy products, while "O-Lab" encourages new thoughts on and offline through a workshop of creativity and inspiration. The "O-Club" exclusive user group covers user operations, while "O-trip" advocates technology for a green, low-carbon, environment-friendly, and energy-saving lifestyle.

Pursuing diverse development

OMODA will break with the world's conventional order, foreseeing a future that features a revolutionary ecosystem experience. Using an OMODA vehicle is like traveling between reality and life in a parallel universe. Life is no longer as simple as black and white.

OMODA is about to launch in Europe. The vehicles will move away from old conventions while possessing infinite possibilities. The "user-oriented and global co-creation" concept will continually strengthen the bond between the brand and users while developing diverse features.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031147/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omoda-develops-user-ecosystem-with-new-lifestyles-and-concepts-301769763.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
