

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 1.0731 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 1.2139 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 1.0639 and 1.2029, respectively.



The U.S. dollar retreated to 133.69 against the yen and 0.9155 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 135.05 and 0.9202, respectively. The U.S. dollar dropped to near 4-month lows of 133.52 against the yen and 0.9146 against the Swiss franc in the early Asian session today.



Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback dropped to 6-day lows of 0.6672, 0.6202 and 1.3711 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6580, 0.6132 and 1.3823, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.23 against the pound, 131.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the franc, 0.69 against the aussie, 0.63 against the kiwi and 1.35 against the loonie.



