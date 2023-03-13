Annual campaign aims to promote awareness and understanding of credit, including dispelling common credit scoring myths

Millions of people reached since 2017

Experian has today announced the return of Credit Awareness Week in partnership with financial services publication, Credit Strategy.

Now in its seventh year, the campaign aims to help improve people's understanding about how credit information works, and dispel common myths and misconceptions around credit scores and reports. Since its original launch in 2017, the campaign has reached millions of consumers in the UK.

To mark this year's Credit Awareness Week, Experian has created some exciting new educational content that aims to improve public awareness and understanding of the credit system.

This includes collaborations with several TikTok influencers which is expected to reach nearly 400,000 consumers with valuable tips and guidance to help them manage their money with confidence.

This year's event is especially significant, as people struggle financially against a backdrop of rising inflation and the strain of rising living costs. Experian analysis has shown that household discretionary spending power has reduced by 10% and 61% of consumers acknowledge that cost-of-living crisis is having a significant impact on their finances.

Jose Luiz Rossi, Managing Director UK&I at Experian, said: "It's no secret that there's a significant squeeze on people's spending, with consumers being forced into managing their money carefully. Although the UK has a very well-educated population, there are still a lot of people who lack confidence when it comes to managing their finances. Understanding credit is a key part of that.

"Through Experian's ongoing financial education work, including our seventh year of supporting the Credit Awareness Week campaign, we remain committed to helping more people improve their financial health."

Credit Awareness Week is the latest in a series of financial education campaigns launched by Experian to help consumers, and businesses, through recent economic uncertainty.

In 2022, as part of its United For Financial Health initiative, the UK business teamed up with the influential voices of Young Money blogger, Iona Bain, and celebrity footballer Bayo Akinfenwa promoting credit education and helping young people take control of their financial health. The campaign reached over 1 million 18-25-year-olds and over 3 million people in total.

In addition, Experian's EaseTheSqueeze campaign has been helping people manage their financial health better, with tips and guidance about how people can take control of their finances. So far, it's reached 8.5 million people in the UK.

Find out more about Credit Awareness Week here.

Note to editor:

[1] Experian analysis conducted via Experian Mosaic: A third of households to demonstrate financial resilience in 2023

[2] Consumer survey taken from Experian's 'The Rising Cost of Living and The Consumer' report.

