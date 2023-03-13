InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 13

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / The Company announces that on 10 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|10 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,951
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 54.2600
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.9600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 54.6419
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,178,415 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,951 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 10 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,951
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.9600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.2600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 54.6419
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
10/03/2023
09:32:20
GMT
9
54.9600
XLON
726803635260234
10/03/2023
09:32:20
GMT
71
54.9600
XLON
726803635260233
10/03/2023
10:02:32
GMT
7
54.7400
XLON
726803635264664
10/03/2023
10:10:07
GMT
61
54.8600
XLON
726803635265518
10/03/2023
10:32:08
GMT
85
54.9000
XLON
726803635268937
10/03/2023
10:44:29
GMT
65
54.8000
XLON
726803635270229
10/03/2023
11:13:46
GMT
72
54.6800
XLON
726803635272213
10/03/2023
11:44:30
GMT
128
54.9000
XLON
726803635274671
10/03/2023
12:33:13
GMT
75
54.8000
XLON
726803635277692
10/03/2023
12:57:19
GMT
66
54.7400
XLON
726803635279283
10/03/2023
13:17:59
GMT
81
54.6400
XLON
726803635280724
10/03/2023
13:31:59
GMT
84
54.6800
XLON
726803635282816
10/03/2023
13:35:01
GMT
81
54.6000
XLON
726803635283650
10/03/2023
13:40:14
GMT
69
54.6200
XLON
726803635284239
10/03/2023
13:49:40
GMT
10
54.8000
XLON
726803635285553
10/03/2023
13:49:40
GMT
79
54.8000
XLON
726803635285554
10/03/2023
14:06:30
GMT
73
54.6800
XLON
726803635287209
10/03/2023
14:22:03
GMT
79
54.4400
XLON
726803635288981
10/03/2023
14:30:26
GMT
72
54.5600
XLON
726803635290276
10/03/2023
14:33:28
GMT
104
54.5600
XLON
726803635291705
10/03/2023
14:37:56
GMT
72
54.5800
XLON
726803635293586
10/03/2023
14:40:07
GMT
67
54.4800
XLON
726803635294200
10/03/2023
14:43:01
GMT
64
54.3600
XLON
726803635295245
10/03/2023
14:46:14
GMT
73
54.2800
XLON
726803635296445
10/03/2023
14:50:31
GMT
75
54.2600
XLON
726803635297623
10/03/2023
14:54:26
GMT
72
54.3600
XLON
726803635298763
10/03/2023
14:58:17
GMT
65
54.3800
XLON
726803635299566
10/03/2023
15:01:34
GMT
73
54.5400
XLON
726803635300202
10/03/2023
15:08:28
GMT
88
54.6000
XLON
726803635302192
10/03/2023
15:12:28
GMT
95
54.5800
XLON
726803635302935
10/03/2023
15:21:08
GMT
93
54.5200
XLON
726803635304562
10/03/2023
15:30:49
GMT
97
54.5400
XLON
726803635306325
10/03/2023
15:36:16
GMT
79
54.6800
XLON
726803635307476
10/03/2023
15:43:10
GMT
69
54.5800
XLON
726803635308951
10/03/2023
15:53:25
GMT
102
54.6200
XLON
726803635310946
10/03/2023
16:01:20
GMT
71
54.7000
XLON
726803635311923
10/03/2023
16:07:36
GMT
90
54.7400
XLON
726803635312861
10/03/2023
16:13:55
GMT
95
54.8200
XLON
726803635314096
10/03/2023
16:26:27
GMT
84
54.8200
XLON
726803635317209
10/03/2023
16:28:01
GMT
56
54.8600
XLON
726803635317605
