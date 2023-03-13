Regulatory News:

ORPEA S.A. (Paris:ORP) (the "Company") announces that as of 10 March, which is the longstop date to accede to the lock-up agreement relating to the financial restructuring of the Company concluded on 14 February 2023 with, on the one hand, a group of French long-term investors led by the Caisse des Dépôts, accompanied by CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF, and, on the other hand, five institutions holding unsecured debt of the Company (the "SteerCo")1, approximately 51% of the unsecured financial creditors of the Company2 (representing unsecured debt of approximately 1.9 billion euros) have adhered to the lock-up agreement.

As planned, the Company contemplates to file, within the next days, a request before the specialised Commercial court of Nanterre for the opening of an accelerated safeguard proceeding in order to implement its financial restructuring plan.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 72,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/en/

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

1 See the press release published by the Company on 14 February 2023.

2 Including the members of the SteerCo, which are the initial signatories of the Lock-Up Agreement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005336/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ORPEA

Benoit Lesieur

Investor Relations Director

b.lesieur@orpea.net

Toll free tel. nb. for shareholders:

+33 (0) 805 480 480

Investor Relations

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

ORPEA@newcap.eu

Media Relations

ORPEA

Isabelle Herrier-Naufle

Media Relations Director

Tel.: +33 (0)7 70 29 53 74

i.herrier-naufle@orpea.net

Image 7

Charlotte Le Barbier

Tel.: +33 (0)6 78 37 27 60

clebarbier@image7.fr

Laurence Heilbronn

Tel.: +33 (0)6 89 87 61 37

lheilbronn@image7.fr