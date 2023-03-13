Tap Global Group Plc - Non-Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank UK

13 March 2023

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap" or the "Company")

Non-Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank and Silicon Valley Bank UK

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the regulated crypto app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, notes that Silicon Valley Bank UK is to enter insolvency following the same action being announced by its parent company in the USA, and confirms the Company has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Silicon Valley Bank UK, Silvergate Bank US or the associated Silvergate Exchange Network. Additionally, the Company has no exposure to Signature Bank.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

