Montag, 13.03.2023
13.03.2023 | 08:06
Tap Global Group Plc - Non-Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank UK

Tap Global Group Plc - Non-Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank UK

PR Newswire

London, March 13

13 March 2023

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap" or the "Company")

Non-Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank and Silicon Valley Bank UK

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the regulated crypto app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, notes that Silicon Valley Bank UK is to enter insolvency following the same action being announced by its parent company in the USA, and confirms the Company has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Silicon Valley Bank UK, Silvergate Bank US or the associated Silvergate Exchange Network. Additionally, the Company has no exposure to Signature Bank.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc
David Carr, Chief Executive Officer		Via Vigo Consulting
Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Advisor)
Guy Miller/Narisha Ragoonanthun

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons / Charlie Neish		+44 (0)20 220 9795


+44 (0)20 7390 0230
tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com
