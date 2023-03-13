Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR Newswire
London, March 8
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline:Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its annual financial report for the year ended 31 January 2023 has previously been notified to the London Stock Exchange via a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.
Naomi Rogers
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary
13 March 2023