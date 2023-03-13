This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain and such persons shall therefore cease to be in possession of inside information.

LONDON: March 13 March, 2023

EDX Medical Group Plc

Director Dealing

EDX Medical Group plc ("EDX Medical" or the "Company"), which develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services for cancer, heart disease, neurology and infectious disease testing, today announces that Jason Holt, Non-executive Chairman of the Company, purchased 400,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an aggregate price of 3.025 pence per ordinary share on 10 March 2023. Following this purchase, Jason Holt owns 4,400,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.74% of the issued share capital.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jason Holt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name EDX Medical Group Plc b) LEI 213800BZVJZTMCZ6DJ63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in EDX Medical Group Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for EDX Medical Group Plc ordinary shares: GB00BNDMJS47 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.025p 400,000 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

Notes for Editors:

About EDX Medical Group

EDX Medical develops and delivers innovative digital diagnostic products and services for cancer, heart disease, neurology and infectious disease testing, helping to predict disease risk, inform clinical decision-making and accelerate the development of new medicines. The company is listed on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market (TIDM: EDX).

EDX Medical was founded by Professor Sir Christopher Evans, OBE, a medical and life sciences entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in the sector, specialising in cancer treatments and diagnostics.

By translating clinical insights into pragmatic solutions combining advanced biological and digital technologies, EDX Medical seeks to cost-effectively improve the detection of disease risk and personalise disease management in a timely fashion. Early disease detection and risk prediction is the most impactful way of reducing deaths and lowering the future costs of healthcare provision globally.



EDX Medical operates a molecular biology and diagnostics laboratory in Cambridge, UK, from which it performs research & development (R&D), provides testing and genomic sequencing services, undertakes quality assurance and has established expertise in the design, development, validation and sourcing of diagnostic testing solutions. Key tests performed in this laboratory have been audited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) and accredited to ISO 15189.

www.edxmedical.co.uk

