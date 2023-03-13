Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 11/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-03-13 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2023 - HansaMatrix HMX1R Buyback RIG 31.03.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2023 - IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Public offering TLN 31.03.2023 IUTEIPO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2023 - UAB "Orkela" ORKLIPO Public offering 23.03.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.03.2023 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.03.2023 Bigbank BIGB Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.03.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA212532A LTGNA212532A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.03.2023 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.03.2023 TextMagic MAGIC Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2023 Coop Pank CPA Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.03.2023 Amber Grid AMG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.03.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2023 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA Coupon payment RIG date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.