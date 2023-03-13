Das Instrument 50O DK0061273125 SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S DK-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2023

The instrument 50O DK0061273125 SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S DK-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2023



Das Instrument LESG LU1769088581 MUL-LYX.MSCI EM ESG L.E.A ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.03.2023

The instrument LESG LU1769088581 MUL-LYX.MSCI EM ESG L.E.A ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2023



Das Instrument 0HR DK0061414711 EVERFUEL A/S DK -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2023

The instrument 0HR DK0061414711 EVERFUEL A/S DK -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2023



Das Instrument 23N CA67092F1045 NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.03.2023

The instrument 23N CA67092F1045 NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2023

