Trading Statement for the nine months to 31 December 2022

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today issues a trading update for the nine-month period from 1 April to 31 December 2022.

9 months ended 9 months ended YoY Change 3 months ended 3 months ended Key Financials & KPIs1 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 (%) 31-Dec-22 (Q3) 31-Dec-21 (Q3) Passengers (m)2 6.8 1.5 338% 2.4 1.0 Total Revenue (USDm) 173.9 107.2 62% 55.6 46.2 Adjusted Revenue (USDm)3 92.2 28.2 227% 28.1 13.4 Segmental EBITDA (USDm)4 63.9 8.1 691% 19.9 5.9 Adjusted EBITDA (USDm)5 59.1 4.4 1253% 18.7 4.9 Segmental EBITDA Margin (%) 69.3% 28.6% 70.9% 44.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 64.2% 15.5% 66.8% 36.2% 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Gross Debt IFRS (USDm) 614.4 598.6 2.6% Gross Debt ex IFRS 16 Lease (USDm) 554.4 534.7 3.7% Net Debt ex IFRS 16 Lease (USDm) 490.3 435.0 12.7% Cash and Cash Equivalents (USDm) 64.0 99.7 -35.8%

Notes 1. All USD refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated 2. Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter; hence it excludesequity accounted ports La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore and Venice. 3. Adjusted revenue is calculated as total revenue excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue 4. Segmental EBITDA includes the EBITDA from all equity consolidated ports and the pro-rata Net Profit ofequity-accounted associates La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore and Venice and the contribution from managementagreements 5. Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses

Key Highlights

-- The strong trading in the first half of the fiscal year continued in the third quarter as the cruisemarket continued to recover post the pandemic

-- GPH welcomed 2.4 million cruise passengers in the 3M period ended 31 December 2022, a new GPH record forthis quarter, with 6.8m passengers welcomed in the 9M period

-- Adjusted Revenue for the 9M period rose 227% to USD 92.2m, with Q3 Adjusted Revenue rising 109%

-- Segmental EBITDA for the 9M period of USD 63.9m compared to USD 8.1m for the same period last year -- Adjusted EBITDA for the 9M period was USD 59.1 compared to USD 4.4m for the same period last year

-- Given the strong performance of the Group and the continued growth in the number of ports in thenetwork, financial reporting has been restructured. GPH will now report by geographic segment, which bettermatches the organisational structure of the business. As part of this restructure, Port of Adria, GPH's onlycommercial port, will no longer be reported separately, reflecting the strategic focus on cruise operations

-- After the period end GPH announced that the signing of a 15-year concession for Alicante Cruise Port

Business Review

Regional Breakdown 9 months ended 9 months ended YoY Change 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 (%) Americas Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 24.7 7.8 217% Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 17.6 1.0 1660% EBITDA Margin (%) 71% 13% Passengers (m) 2.8 0.8 250% West Med & Atlantic Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 23.3 5.5 324% Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 14.4 3.7 289% EBITDA Margin (%) 62% 68% Passengers (m) 2.1 0.5 320% Central Med Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 12.8 5.7 125% Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 7.3 2.7 170% EBITDA Margin (%) 57% 47% Passengers (m) 0.9 0.3 200% East Med & Adriatic Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 22.7 2.0 1035% Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 19 0.4 4650% EBITDA Margin (%) 84% 20% Passengers (m) 0.9 0.0 n/a Other Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 8.7 7.2 21% Segmental EBITDA (USDm) 5.5 0.2 2650% EBITDA Margin (%) 64% 3% Passengers (m) 0.0 0.0 n/a Unallocated (HoldCo) Adjusted EBITDA (USDm) (4.7) (3.7) 27% Group Adjusted Revenue (USDm) 92.2 28.2 227% Adjusted EBITDA (USDm) 59.1 4.4 1243% EBITDA Margin (%) 64% 12% Passengers (m) 6.8 1.5 353%

Americas

GPH's cruise operations in the Americas in the 9M period include GPH's two Caribbean ports, Nassau and Antigua and will include Prince Rupert, Canada when cruise operations begin there shortly. Trading in the Americas improved strongly in the 9M period, with passenger volumes of 2.8m compared to just 768k in the comparable period last year.

Nassau Cruise Port benefitted from its proximity to the key home ports in Florida and the cruise lines' continued desire to operate a higher volume than normal of short cruises in this area at the expense of longer itineraries to other parts of the Caribbean. As a result, Nassau Cruise Port welcomed 2.6m passengers in 2022, up from just 687k passengers in the comparable period last year.

Nassau Cruise Port, on some days, is now hosting six cruise ships simultaneously, utilising the new berthing that was created as part of our significant investment into the port. On 27 February 2023, the port welcomed record of 28,554 passengers in a single day.

During the 9M period, we continued to invest in the transformation of Nassau Cruise Port, and as GPH's investment into the port nears completion, the vision for this port is becoming a reality. GPH management believes this port will stand as a testament to GPH's cruise port and destination development capabilities and as a global blueprint for future cruise port investment.

Due to the major US cruise lines focussing on short cruises close to the Southern US home ports throughout the Winter 2022/23 cruise season, passenger volumes at Southern Caribbean cruise ports were negatively impacted.

For GPH, this meant Antigua Cruise Port's cruise operations, which still experienced a significant increase year-on-year, grew at a slower pace than that experienced by Nassau Cruise Port. Cruise passenger volumes at Antigua Cruise Port of 224k in the 9M period were up strongly from 81k in the comparable period last year but significantly below the 348k passengers that called at Antigua Cruise Port in the same comparable period in 2019.

Our Americas operations achieved a milestone in the year with the signing of our first cruise port concession in North America. The signing of a 10-year concession, with a 10-year extension option for Prince Rupert Cruise Port in British Columbia, Canada, is an important step in our continued growth.

Prince Rupert Cruise Port is located at the heart of the British Columbian cruise market, just 40 miles from Alaska, one of the largest cruise markets in the world, and ideally placed for cruise itineraries to and from the key homeports in the region: Seattle and Vancouver.

Prince Rupert Cruise Port is expected to welcome nearly 80,000 passengers over the 2023 summer cruise season. The port has the infrastructure and capability to handle larger ships, and GPH expects to drive a significant increase in passenger volumes in the years ahead.

Further significant expansion in the Americas is expected in 2023.

In August 2022, GPH signed a 30-year concession agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico and in October 2022 a Memorandum of Understanding was signed for a 30-year concession, with a 10-year extension option, for the cruise port of St Lucia.

San Juan Cruise Port is a strategically important port in the Caribbean cruise market for both Eastern Caribbean and Southern Caribbean itineraries and handled 2.2m passenger movements in 2019. On completion, expected later in 2023, it will become the third-largest cruise port in GPH's global network.

The successful execution of the concession agreement for St Lucia is expected in the first half of calendar year 2023. As part of the agreement GPH will invest in a material upgrade of the cruise port facilities, including the expansion of the existing berths. In calendar year 2019, St Lucia welcomed c.790k passengers and this is expected to rise to over 1m in the medium term.

West Med & Atlantic

GPH's West Med & Atlantic region includes our Spanish ports Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Malaga, Tarragona and Vigo and Kalundborg, Denmark, as well as the equity pick-up contribution from Lisbon and Singapore.

In 2022, the West Med & Atlantic region welcomed 2.1m passengers, excluding the third quarter contribution from the new ports in the Canary Islands, passenger volumes were 1.9m. This compares favourably to just 465k passengers in the comparable period last year and 2.7m passengers in 2019.

Cruise activity in the West Med & Atlantic region improved during the 9M reporting period. Call volumes, particularly at Barcelona, the largest port in the West Med & Atlantic reporting segment, were strong and, by the end of 2022, close to 2019 levels.

