Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - Axton Global, a leading provider of trade finance solutions and credit insurance services, is pleased to announce the launch of its operations in Brazil. The move is part of Axton Global's ongoing strategy to expand its global presence and provide its clients with localized support and expertise.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/157669_d58e4dd6943f39ea_001full.jpg

Brazil has always been a targeted market for Axton Global, and the company has been serving Brazilian customers for a long time. However, to provide customers with better service, it's important to have the expertise and good knowledge of the local market, legislation, and local specifics of the supply chains.

With historically many clients in Brazil, Axton Global decided to launch a representative office in the country to be closer to its clients and provide them with support in their native language.

"As a company that specializes in trade finance solutions for companies importing goods from China, launching our operations in Brazil is an important step for us," said Jack Connell, Managing Partner of Axton Global. "Brazil is a key market for us, and we are excited to have a local presence that will enable us to provide trade finance solutions, backed by Sinosure - a Chinese export credit insurance corporation."

The new office in Brazil will be staffed by a team of experienced professionals who are fluent in Portuguese and have a deep understanding of the local market. Being able to speak with clients in their native language will help Axton Global better serve its clients and provide them with customized solutions that meet their unique needs.

Axton Global provides trade finance solutions to importers worldwide who purchase goods from China. These solutions are backed by Sinosure - China Export Credit Insurance Corporation. With offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, Lisbon and Dubai, Axton Global has a global presence and serves clients across industries.

Contact Details

David Jones

info@axtongl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157669