Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Battery Metals Corp Increases Land Package at Pegalith Lithium Project Gatineau Region, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce that they have added more claims to the PegaLith Project. The claims cover strong geological and mineralogical indicators for lithium potential. The mineral claims now cover a total of 1,409 hectares (Ha) with expansion of the original claim block by 300 Ha, and adding 473 Ha in 6 locations spread over the region. The claims are located within 25 kilometers north of Gatineau, Quebec.

The claims were originally staked to cover part of an extensive belt of granitic and gneissic rocks that host pegmatitic mineralogy. Additional claims were added to cover more of the geologic belt, while adding more historic mineral showings to the land package. The claims now cover or are in close proximity to 12 historic showings where small-scale mining was undertaken in the early 1900's to extract coarse-grained feldspar, quartz and mica as industrial minerals. Tonnages mined are reported as ranging from 90 to 15,000 tons of material. Several of the mines also extracted apatite, tourmaline, sphene and titanite. The geologic summary for these historic mines indicate that the main lithology is pegmatite or other intrusive rocks.

The historic Mine Leduc is located approximately six kilometres southwest of the northern block of PegaLith claims, and contains a lithium-bearing body (approximately 230 tonnes of 5.39% Li2O) hosted in pegmatitic materials (GM62505, Geotech Exploration, 2006, not 43-101 compliant). The reader is cautioned that potential lithium resources that exist on properties outside of the PegaLith claims are not direct indicators of lithium mineralization on the PegaLith property.

Q Battery Metals geologic team are continuing to compile all available data for the PegaLith project in preparation for a 2023 Phase I exploration program. Work is expected to be underway by late April early May of 2023, starting with locating and sampling all historically known pegmatite bodies.

Table 1 - List of historic small scale mines - Pegalith Project (from Sigeom database)

DEPOSIT NAME MINR1 MINR2 MINR3 UTME UTMN LITHOLOGY MINE POLTIMORE-NE FP Feldspar QZ Quartz MI Mica 445677 5067823 A - PEGMATITE; B - GRANITE; C - PARAGNEISS;. FELDSPATH, QUARTZ, MICA, TOURMALINEpegmatite MINE DU LAC MCLEOD FP Feldspar MI Mica QZ Quartz 447402 5068323 A - PEGMATITE; B- GNEISS MINE OLD SKEAD FP Feldspar MI Mica QZ Quartz 447277 5066973 A - PEGMATITE; B - PARAGNEISS MINE EVANS LOU FP Feldspar QZ Quartz 445127 5067543 A - PEGMATITE; B - MONZONITE QUARTZIF MINE WINNING FP Feldspar MI Mica QZ Quartz 448827 5065673 A - PEGMATITE; B - PARAGNEISS. MINE TEMPLETON-FELDSPATH FP Feldspar QZ Quartz Tourmaline 446677 5054623 A - PEGMATITE; B - QUARTZITE; C - PARAGNEISS Mine Briggs (Stewart) AP Apatite MI Mica 446677 5058143 The host rock is a pyrox vein intersecting a batholite of syenite Mine Murphy-Lac McGregor MI Mica AP Apatite 446927 5058873 The host rock is a pyroxinite in calco-silicate rocks recouped by a felsic or granophyry rock. MINE A. WALLINGFORD FP Feldspar QZ Quartz Tourmaline 436337 5048263 A - PEGMATITE; B - PARAGNEISS Ç BIOTITE ET HORNBLENDE. Mine Victoria (McLaurin) AP Apatite MI Mica Calcite 449187 5052623 The host rock is a pyroxinite intersecting a paragneiss. Mine Breckin AP Apatite MI Mica Sphene/titanite 445127 5056373 The host rock is a complex of syenite associated with mafic rocks. Mine Blackburn MI Mica AP Apatite 452677 5058573 Bands of paragneiss or gneiss aluminous and calco-Magnesian close to granitic intrusion.

Q Battery Metals PegaLith Lithium Project Location

PegaLith Lithium Project Map and surrounding past producing mines

Q Battery Metals exploration programs in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, who is also a Black Tusk company director.

Perry Grunenberg, P. Geo, a 'Qualified Person' as that term defined under NI 43- 101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn, CEO

Q Battery Metals Corp.

778-384-8923

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

